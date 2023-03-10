 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, with the highest amounts across the higher elevations
in the northern portions of each county.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In
Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Boxeo: Previa del combate Amy Salina - Mikenna Tansley en Bethlehem

  • 0

Amy Salinas (4-3) y Mikenna Tansley (6-2) se enfrentarán por primera vez en Bethlehem, Pennsylvania el viernes 10 de marzo.

El combate será por cinturones de campeonato y ambas boxeadoras entrenaron duro para este momento.

Tansley es de Alberta, Canadá y peleó por última vez el 10 de febrero en la República Dominicana. Ella derrotó a su oponente en la primer asalto.

Salinas es de Las Cruces, Nuevo México. Peleó por última vez en enero, donde el resultado no fue a su favor.

El evento se llevará a cabo en el Centro de Eventos de Wind Creek y todo comienza a las 7 p.m. La tarjeta está organizada por Kings Promotions.

ENGLISH

Amy Salinas (4-3) and Mikenna Tansley (6-2) will meet for the first time in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday March 10th.

The match will be for the championships belts and both fighters trained hard for this moment.

Tansley is from Alberta, Canada and last fought on February 10 in the Dominican Republic. She defeated her oponent in the first round.

Salinas is from Las Cruces, New Mexico. She last fought January where the result did not go in her favor.

The event will take place at the Wind Creek Events Center and it all begins at 7 p.m. The card is organized by Kings Promotions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National