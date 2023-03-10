Boxeo: Previa del combate Amy Salina - Mikenna Tansley en Bethlehem

Amy Salinas (4-3) y Mikenna Tansley (6-2) se enfrentarán por primera vez en Bethlehem, Pennsylvania el viernes 10 de marzo.
El combate será por cinturones de campeonato y ambas boxeadoras entrenaron duro para este momento.
Tansley es de Alberta, Canadá y peleó por última vez el 10 de febrero en la República Dominicana. Ella derrotó a su oponente en la primer asalto.
Salinas es de Las Cruces, Nuevo México. Peleó por última vez en enero, donde el resultado no fue a su favor.
El evento se llevará a cabo en el Centro de Eventos de Wind Creek y todo comienza a las 7 p.m. La tarjeta está organizada por Kings Promotions.
ENGLISH
Amy Salinas (4-3) and Mikenna Tansley (6-2) will meet for the first time in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday March 10th.
The match will be for the championships belts and both fighters trained hard for this moment.
Tansley is from Alberta, Canada and last fought on February 10 in the Dominican Republic. She defeated her oponent in the first round.
Salinas is from Las Cruces, New Mexico. She last fought January where the result did not go in her favor.
The event will take place at the Wind Creek Events Center and it all begins at 7 p.m. The card is organized by Kings Promotions.