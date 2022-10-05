Ricardo Caraballo, un boxeador profesional con récord de 7-1 (2 nocauts) se prepara para pisar el ring el jueves 13 de octubre en el Sonny Hall de Nueva York.
El nativo de Filadelfia está programado para pelear contra el mexicano Andy Domínguez en una batalla de peso mosca de ocho asaltos. Domínguez de 24 años reside en el Bronx y tiene un récord invicto de 7 victorias.
“Me siento muy bien, sabes, de pelear de nuevo y pelear en Nueva York en el área Tri-Estatal”, expresó Caraballo a 69 News “Edición en Español.
El hombre conocido como 'Time Bomb' disputará su segunda pelea de 2022 ya que su última pelea fue el 5 de febrero en el Austin Peay State University en Clarksville, Tennessee. Caraballo derrotó a Austin Rivas por decisión unánime.
Desde entonces, ha estado entrenando. "Me siento bien preparado. Los entrenamientos van de maravilla", dijo el boricua Caraballo, quien ahora entrena en Florida.
Esta será la primera batalla en Nueva York y pelea de ocho asaltos de Caraballo. Según ha expresado en las redes sociales, es la pelea más grande de su vida.
No solo eso, sino que espera dejar una impresión al ganar el cinturón del peso mosca Fedecentro de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo.
"Es una sensación increíble. Me siento muy bien de estar peleando por mi primera oportunidad por el título", dijo Caraballo.
Domínguez es dueño de ese cinturón en este momento. Lo ganó al derrotar a Edwin Reyes en mayo de 2022 por nocaut técnico en el 4° asalto. Reyes también perdió ante Caraballo el 3 de abril de 2021 por decisión unánime.
Domínguez hará su primera defensa del título y buscará mantenerse invicto. El boxeador ha ganado sus últimas tres peleas por nocaut o nocaut técnico.
La pelea Caraballo-Domínguez será parte de la primera cartelera de la nueva promoción de boxeo de Larry Goldberg, Boxing Insider Promotions. "Nuevos Comienzos" es el nombre de la cartelera encabezada por Heather Hardy y Calista Silgado.
"El 13 de octubre, ese día veremos al mejor hombre", dijo Caraballo.
ENGLISH:
Ricardo Caraballo, a professional boxer with a record of 7-1 (2 knockouts) prepares to step on the ring on Thursday, October 13th at the Sonny Hall in New York.
The Philadelphia native is scheduled to fight Mexican Andy Dominguez in an eight round fly weight battle. 24 year old Dominguez resides in the Bronx and has an undefeated record of 7 wins.
"I feel great you know, fighting again, fighting in New York in the Tri-State area", expressed Caraballo to 69 News "Edición en Español.
The man known as 'Time Bomb' will dispute his second fight of 2022 as his last fight was on February 5th at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Caraballo defeated Austin Rivas by unanimous decision.
Since then, he's been training. "I feel well prepared. Training is going amazing", said Caraballo who now trains in Florida.
This will be Caraballo's first eight rounder and fight in New York City. As he has expressed in social media, it's the biggest fight of his life.
Not only that, but he hopes to make a statement by winning the World Boxing Association Fedecentro Flyweight belt.
"It's an amazing feeling. I feel great that I'm fighting for my first title shot", said Caraballo.
Dominguez is owner of that belt right now. He won it by defeating Edwin Reyes in May of 2022 by technical knockout in the 4th round. Reyes also lost to Caraballo on April 3, 2021 by unanimous decision.
Dominguez will make his first title defense and will look to stay undefeated. The boxer has a won his last three fights by KO or TKO's.
The Caraballo-Dominguez fight will be part of the first card of new boxing promotor Larry Goldberg and Boxing Insider Promotions. "New Beginnings" is the name of the card headlined by Heather Hardy and Calista Silgado.
"October 13th, we'll see the better man that day", said Caraballo.