El éxito de Christian Tapia está alcanzando nuevos niveles, ya que se anunció que tiene una pelea programado contra Thomas Mattice (19-3-1) en el Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse en Cleveland, Ohio.
La pelea será parte de la cartelera Montana Love - Steve Spark programada para el sábado 12 de noviembre de 2022. Love y Spark pelearán por el cinturón de peso súper ligero norteamericano de la FIB.
Al ser parte de Hard Hitting Promotions, 'El Hijo del Pueblo' Tapia llevará su carrera a nuevas alturas ya que el evento le dará más reconocimiento entre los fanáticos de las peleas porque su pelea será parte de Matchroom Boxing y será televisada por DAZN.
Matchroom Boxing es una empresa de promoción de eventos deportivos muy conocida que cuenta con boxeadores como Saúl Álvarez y muchos más.
DAZN es una plataforma mundial de entretenimiento deportivo.
Tapia tiene un récord invicto de 15-0. Peleó por última vez en julio de 2022 donde derrotó a Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano por decisión unánime.
Tapia tiene 12 nocauts en su carrera y es el actual campeón superpluma del WBC Continental Americas.
La pelea de noviembre será la primera de Tapia en Cleveland y fuera de Filadelfia y Atlantic City. Ha peleado en Puerto Rico en ocasiones anteriores.
Mattice tendrá a los fanáticos de su ciudad natal detrás de él. Nacido en Cleveland, el hombre conocido como 'Gunna Man' ha ganado sus dos últimas peleas por nocaut y nocaut técnico.
Su tercera derrota de su carrera llegó en 2021 contra Luis Meléndez.
Tapia y Mattice están programados para una batalla de 10 asaltos en la división de peso pluma.
ENGLISH:
Christian Tapia's success is reaching new heights as it was announced that he has a scheduled against Thomas Mattice (19-3-1) at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
The fight will be a part of Montana Love - Steve Spark card scheduled for Saturday November 12th, 2022. Love and Spark will fight for the IBF North American Super Lighweight belt.
Being part of Hard Hitting Promotions, 'El Hijo del Pueblo' Tapia will take his career to a new level as the event will give more recognition among fight fans because his fight will be a part of Matchroom boxing and will be televised on DAZN.
Matchroom boxing is a very well known sporting events promotional company that has boxers like Saul Alvarez and many more.
DAZN is a global sports entertainment platform.
Tapia has an undefeated record of 15-0. He last fought in July of 2022 where he defeated Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano by unanmous decision.
Tapia has 12 knockouts in his career and is the current WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight champion.
November's fight will be Tapia's first ever in Cleveland and outside of Philadelphia and Atlantic City. He's fought in Puerto Rico before.
Mattice will have his hometown fans behind him. Being a native of Cleveland, the man known as 'Gunna Man' has won his last two fight by knockout and technical knockout.
His third loss of his career came in 2021 against Luis Melendez.
Tapia and Mattice are scheduled for a 10 round battle in the featherweight division.
Christian Tapia's name eleveted to new heights in next battle