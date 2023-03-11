Boxing: Los locales brillan en la cartelera del 10 de marzo en Bethlehem

Los boxeadores locales brillaron el viernes (10 de marzo) frente a sus seguidores en una cartelera de boxeo organizada por Kings Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania.
Aquí estamos! We’re here 🥊 pic.twitter.com/NBfXk2mdEz— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) March 10, 2023
El dominicano y residente de Allentown Francis Oran derrotó a Joseph Bond por nocaut técnico (paro de esquina) en el segundo asalto. Orán ahora tiene marca de 3-0 y volverá a pelear en mayo.
Thanjhae Teasley de Allentown también obtuvo la victoria contra Emmanuel Tennison.
En su primera pelea de seis asaltos, Teasley ganó por decisión unánime. La victoria le da a Teasley un récord de 6-0 y sigue invicto. Está programado para pelear en mayo.
Jonathan Rodríguez de Bethlehem electrizó a la multitud. Como pugilista local, mostró una satisfactoria pelea de seis asaltos contra Wilner Soto.
El combate terminó por decisión de los jueces y todos le dieron la victoria a Rodríguez (Los tres anotaron 60-54).
Rodríguez ahora tiene marca de 14-1-1 y volverá a pelear en mayo.
En la pelea del evento principal, Julian Rodríguez derrotó a Kashon Hutchinson de Reading por decisión cerrada. Los jueces lo calificaron 80-72, 78-74 y 78-74.
ENGLISH:
The local boxers shined on Friday (March 10) in front of their followers in a boxing card organized by Reading, Pennsylvania's Kings Promotions.
The Dominican and Allentown resident Francis Oran defeated Joseph Bond by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the 2nd round. Oran now is 3-0 and will fight again in May.
Thanjhae Teasley of Allentown also got the win against Emmanuel Tennison.
In his first six round fight, Teasley won by unanimous decision. The victory gives Teasley a record of 6-0 and is still undefeated. He's scheduled to fight in May.
Jonathan Rodríguez of Bethlehem electrified the crowd. As the hometown pugilist, he displayed a satisfying six round fight against Wilner Soto.
The bout ended to the judges decision and they all gave Rodríguez the win (All three scored 60-54).
Rodríguez is now 14-1-1 and will fight again in May.
In the main event fight, Julian Rodríguez defeated Kashon Hutchinson of Reading by a close decision. The judges scored it 80-72, 78-74 and 78-74.