FC Red Bull Salzburg's midfielder US Brenden Aaronson attends a football training session after joining the FC Red Bull Salzburg, on January 5, 2020, in Salzburg-Taxham. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

 BARBARA GINDL

El 16 de febrero Brenden Aaronson disputó uno de sus mejores partidos en suelo europeo y en el torneo más grande de europa: la UEFA Champions League.

El ex-Filadelfia Union fue parte del empate 1-1 vs. entre su equipo, el FC Red Bull Salzburg y el Bayern Munich de Alemania.

Después del partido habló de cumplir un sueño de jugar en el evento mas grande de conseguir un buen resultado.

Y luego Thierry Henry, el campeón mundial con Francia, no no pudo contener sus elogios hacia la estrella de Medford, Nueva Jersey.

El Salzburg visita al Bayern el 8 de marzo en el partido de vuelta.