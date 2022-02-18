El 16 de febrero Brenden Aaronson disputó uno de sus mejores partidos en suelo europeo y en el torneo más grande de europa: la UEFA Champions League.
El ex-Filadelfia Union fue parte del empate 1-1 vs. entre su equipo, el FC Red Bull Salzburg y el Bayern Munich de Alemania.
Después del partido habló de cumplir un sueño de jugar en el evento mas grande de conseguir un buen resultado.
Y luego Thierry Henry, el campeón mundial con Francia, no no pudo contener sus elogios hacia la estrella de Medford, Nueva Jersey.
El Salzburg visita al Bayern el 8 de marzo en el partido de vuelta.
Thierry Henry has high praise for the Medford Messi aka Brendan Aaronson. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rgk5MUFx2e— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022
20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU. 💥Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022
Brenden Aaronson became the youngest player to create five chances in a #UCL KO match since... 20-year-old Lionel Messi achieved the same feat vs. Celtic in 2008. 🌟Living up to his nickname. 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KVO5yf7HGw— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022
"It's a dream come true to play on the biggest stage and to get a result like that...it's amazing."Brenden Aaronson on RB Salzburg's performance against Bayern. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/SKwZxNyOKk— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022
Bayern hadn't lost away from home in the #UCL in over FOUR years.Salzburg were minutes away from ending that run.Then Kingsley Coman came up clutch. 🇫🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/4IXb2Um4OY— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022