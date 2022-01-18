El boxeo llega este fin de semana en el Borgota Hotel Casino en Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey.
Showtime está listo para albergar una noche de combates inolvidables y el evento principal debería ser un enfrentamiento muy interesante.
Mark Magsayo, considerado el nuevo Manny Pacquaio, pondrá en juego su récord invicto de 23 victorias contra Gary Russell Jr.
Russell Jr. es el campeón de peso pluma del CMB y está listo para su sexta defensa.
Russell Jr. no ha peleado desde 2020 en el Centro PPL de Allentown, Pensilvania.
A las 6:30 p. m., más información sobre la pelea de este fin de semana y cómo Russell Jr. está lidiando no solo con la pelea sino con la vida fuera del ring.
la historia se puede ver en WBPH Channel 60 o en vuit.com.
ENGLISH
Boxing is coming this weekend at the Borgota Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Showtime is set to host a night of unforgettable bouts and the main event should be a very interesting match up.
Mark Magsayo, considered the new Manny Pacquaio will put his undefeated 23 win record on the line against Gary Russell Jr.
Russell Jr. is the WBC Featherweight champion and is set for his sixth defense.
Russell Jr. has not fought since 2020 in Allentown, Pennsylvania's PPL Center.
At 6:30 p.m., more on this weekends fight and how Russell Jr. is dealing not only with the fight but life outside the ring.
the story can be viewed on WBPH Channel 60 or on vuit.com.