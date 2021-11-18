Cómo el Filadelfia Union se alista para duelo vs. NYRB en la MLS Playoffs 2021

Ha llegado el momento de que los fanáticos del Filadelfia Union animen a su equipo en la primera ronda de los Playoffs de la MLS.
El sábado (2:30 p.m.) el equipo de Jim Curtin se enfrentará a los New York Red Bulls en Subaru Park en Chester, Pensilvania.
El ganador se chocará vs. Orlando City o Nashville.
Filadelfia terminó # 2 en la Conferencia Este y espera nada menos que levantar la Copa MLS.
Jim Curtin indicó que las jugadas a balón parado podrían ser vitales ante su rival. El equipo practicó eso durante la semana.
También espera que el equipo esté al 100 por ciento para el partido.
Alejandro Bedoya siente la motivación y recuerda haber jugado en Subaru Park vs. Red Bulls durante los playoffs. Sintió la atmósfera en su punto más alto mientras Filadelfia avanzaba a la siguiente ronda.
ENGLISH:
The time is coming for Philadelphia Union fans to cheer their team on in their first round of the MLS Playoffs.
On Saturday (2:30 p.m.) Jim Curtin's team face New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.
The winner will go on to face either Orlando City/ Nashville.
Philadelphia ended #2 in the Eastern Conference and hope nothing less than to lift the MLS Cup.
Jim Curtin indicated that set pieces could be vital against their rival. The team practiced that during practice.
He also expects the team to be at %100 percent for the match.
Alejandro Bedoya feels the motivation and remembers playing at Subaru Park vs. Red Bulls during the playoffs. He felt the atmosphere at an all time high as Philadelphia advanced to the next round.
