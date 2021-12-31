Cómo Nate Ellis de William Allen está marcando la diferencia en el baloncesto

Si hay una razón para ver a William Allen en el baloncesto es para ver a Nate Ellis.
Ellis recibió el trofeo como el Jugador Más Valioso del Torneo Navideño organizado por su escuela.
En dos días, Ellis mostró su talento ofensivo y lideró a su equipo en anotaciones.
El martes registró 27 puntos y Allen remontó para derrotar a Liberty 48 a 44 en tiempo extra para avanzar a la final.
El miércoles en la final, el Ellis volvió a ser el grande y marcó 24 puntos.
La escuela de Allentown derrotó a Muhlenberg del Condado Berks 65-61 y campenó.
Ellis anotó un total de 51 puntos en el torneo. En cinco partidos de la temporada regular suma un total de 104 puntos y lidera al equipo en esa categoría.
Allen termina el 2021 con un récord de cuatro victorias y dos derrotas y regresará a la cancha el 4 de enero contra Easton.
El juego será en Allen a las 7pm.
Edwin Suarez
Edwin Suárez fue nombrado al equipo Todo-Torneo de William Allen el miércoles por su juego con Muhlenberg High School.
Suárez fue una fuerza a tener en cuenta, ya que totalizó 43 puntos en el evento de dos días.
Llevó a su equipo a la final pero no pudo contener la ofensiva de William Allen.
Esté atento a Suárez y su equipo del condado de Berks en 2022.
Rubén Rodríguez
El miércoles, Reading High School sufrió su primera derrota de la campaña 2021-22 después de caer 75-71 contra Devon Prep en el torneo Holiday en el gimnasio Geigle.
Rubén Rodríguez será recordado por su destacada actuación con los Caballeros Rojos.
Anotó un total de 32 puntos en dos juegos y ayudó a Reading a llegar a la final del torneo.
Esté atento a Rodríguez y los Caballeros Rojos, ya que buscarán ganar el campeonato estatal de Pensilvania en 2022.
ENGLISH
If there's a reason to check out William Allen in basketball its to watch Nate Ellis.
He received the Most Valuable Player trophy in the Holiday Tournament hosted by his school
For two days, Ellis displayed his offensive talent as he lead his team in scoring.
On Tuesday he lead with 27 points as Allen came from behind to defeat Liberty 48 to 44 in overtime to advance to the final.
On Wednesday the Ellis came up big again as he lead his team with 24 points. The Allentown school defeated Muhlenberg of Berks County 65-61.
Ellis scored a total of 51 points in the tournament.
In five games of the regular season he has a total of 104 points and is leading the team in that category.
Allen finish 2021 with a record of four wins and two losses and are back on the court on January 4th against Easton.
The game will be at Allen at seven 7 pm.
Edwin Suarez
Edwin Suarez was named on the William Allen all tournament team on Wednesday for his play with Muhlenberg High School.
Suarez was a force to be rekoned with as totaled 43 points in the two day event.
He carried his team to the final but could not contain the William Allen offense.
Keep an eye out for Suarez and his Berks County squad in 2022.
Ruben Rodriguez
On Wednesday Reading High School suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign after falling 75-71 vs. Devon Prep in the Holiday tournament at the Geigle.
Rubén Rodríguez though will be remembered for his outstanding performance with the Red Knights.
He scored a total of 32 points in two games and helped Reading reach the final of the tournament.
Keep an eye out for Rodríguez and the Red Knights as they'll look to win the Pennsylvania state championship in 2022.