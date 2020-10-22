You are the owner of this article.
NJZ001-007-008-PAZ054-055-060>062-231300-
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, 
Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, 
and Easton
300 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Low clouds and areas of fog will continue to affect Berks County,
the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos and northern New Jersey this 
morning. The fog will be locally dense. The visibility will be 
reduced to less than a half mile at some locations into the 
morning commute.

Conditions are expected to improve slowly during the mid to late 
morning.

If you will be driving, reduce your speed, use your low-beam 
headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and 
the one ahead of you.

$$

Cómo Rickie Ricardo anticipó a los Eagles vs.Giants

  • 1 min to read

Rickie Ricardo dio un adelanto del juego entre los Eagles vs. Giants que se jugó el 22 de octubre en el Lincoln Financial Field en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

