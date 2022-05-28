Cómo The Valley League ayuda a la juventud a través del baloncesto

La Liga del Valle organizará una colecta de zapatillas el sábado 28 de mayo en el gimnasio de la Escuela Secundaria William Allen.
La tarifa de entrada es solo un par de zapatillas nuevas o usadas.
Luego, la Liga llevará las zapatillas al Distrito Escolar de Allentown, donde se distribuirán en las escuelas para que los jóvenes elijan un par gratis.
The Valley League es una organización de baloncesto para hombres que brinda la oportunidad a aquellos que aman el juego de mostrar su talento a un nivel competitivo en Lehigh Valley.
La liga está lista para comenzar una nueva temporada en el verano.
How the Valley League gives back to the youth through basketball
The Valley League is hosting a sneaker drive on Saturday May 28th at William Allen High School's gymnasium.
The entry fee is only a pair of either new or used sneakers.
The League will then take the sneakers to the Allentown School District where it will be distributed to the schools for the youth to choose a pair for free.
The Valley League is a Mens basketball organization that give opportunity to those who love the game show their talent at a competitive level in the Lehigh Valley.
The league is set to begin a new season in the summer.