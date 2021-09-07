You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the
region Wednesday evening. Given the very saturated soils from
recent heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one
to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and
other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Cómo Velixa Henríquez demuestra que las mujeres pueden jugar fútbol americano

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

ALLENTOWN, Pa.- Velixa Henríquez es una jóven que llegó a Estados Unidos hace 4 años de República Dominicana y está rompiendo barreras jugando fútbol americano para la Escuela Secundaria de William Allen en Allentown.

Ella es y quiere demostrar que siendo mujer latina, Si se puede jugar este deporte de combate.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National

News Alerts