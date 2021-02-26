Reading y Wilson High School se enfrentarán en la final del torneo inter-escolar del Condado Berks o más conocido com la BCIAA.
El juego se llevará a cabo este viernes, 26 de febrero (8 p.m.) en el gimnasio de la Católica de Berks.
Para ver el juego por internet ingrese aquí.
Para llegar a la final Reading derrotó a Conrad Weiser y Wilson derrotó a Muhlenberg.
Wilson buscará repetir como campeón y Reading busca vencer a Wilson por segunda vez esta temporada.
ENGLISH:
Reading and Wilson High School will face off in the final of the Berks County interscholastic tournament or better known as the BCIAA.
The game will take place this Friday, February 26 (8 p.m.) in the Berks Catholic's gym.
To watch the game click here.
To reach the final Reading defeated Conrad Weiser and Wilson defeated Muhlenberg.
Wilson will be looking to repeat as champion and Reading is looking to beat Wilson for the second time this season.