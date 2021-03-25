You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, the eastern
shores of Maryland, and Delaware.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

7:30 p.m.

Cómo ver la final entre Allentown Central Catholic vs. Hickory en baloncesto

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

La Católica Central de Allentown enfrenta a la secundaria Hickory a las 7:30 de la noche y buscará el trofeo estatal de la PIAA-4A.

El partido va a ser televisado en el canal PCN o por internet en pcntv punto com.

La última vez que Allentown llegó a la final estatal perdió ante Franklin en el 2001.

Hickory por su parte llegó al campeonato en 1961 y también perdió su enfrentamiento..

El rival de la Católica Central representa el Condado Mercer en la parte oeste de Pensilvania.

ENGLISH:

Allentown Central Catholic meets Hickory High School at 7:30 pm and will be seeking the state PIAA-4A trophy.

The game will be televised on the PCN channel or on the internet at pcntv dot com.

The last time Allentown reached the state finals, they lost to Franklin in 2001.

Hickory for his part reached the championship in 1961 and also lost their match.

Central Catholic's rival represents Mercer County in western Pennsylvania.

