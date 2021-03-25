Cómo ver la final entre Allentown Central Catholic vs. Hickory en baloncesto

La Católica Central de Allentown enfrenta a la secundaria Hickory a las 7:30 de la noche y buscará el trofeo estatal de la PIAA-4A.
El partido va a ser televisado en el canal PCN o por internet en pcntv punto com.
La última vez que Allentown llegó a la final estatal perdió ante Franklin en el 2001.
Hickory por su parte llegó al campeonato en 1961 y también perdió su enfrentamiento..
El rival de la Católica Central representa el Condado Mercer en la parte oeste de Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
Allentown Central Catholic meets Hickory High School at 7:30 pm and will be seeking the state PIAA-4A trophy.
The game will be televised on the PCN channel or on the internet at pcntv dot com.
The last time Allentown reached the state finals, they lost to Franklin in 2001.
Hickory for his part reached the championship in 1961 and also lost their match.
Central Catholic's rival represents Mercer County in western Pennsylvania.