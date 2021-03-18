Cómo William Allen y Reading se podrían enfrentar en la final del torneo PIAA

Los mejores equipos masculinos y femeninos de las Escuelas Secundarias participan en el torneo de la PIAA entre las categorías 1A-6A.
William Allen y Reading se encuentran en el 6A y el sábado, 20 de marzo disputarán sus respectivos partidos en los cuartos de final.
A la 1 p.m. William Allen recibe a Archbishop Wood y Reading jugará ante Scranton en el gimnasio de Berks Catholic.
Allen y Reading se podrían enfrentar en la final del torneo pautada para el 27 de marzo en el Centro Giant en Hershey.
ENGLISH:
The best male and female teams from the High Schools are participating in the PIAA 1A-6A tournament.
William Allen and Reading are in 6A and on Saturday, March 20, they will play their respective matches in the quarterfinals.
At 1 p.m. William Allen hosts Archbishop Wood and Reading will play Scranton at the gymnasium in Berks Catholic.
The only way Allen and Reading could meet in the competition is in the final scheduled for March 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey.