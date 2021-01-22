Stephen Fulton Jr.

The time has come for Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia, Pensilvania.

The boxer with the undefeated record of 18 wins will enter the ring this Saturday, January 23rd and will seek to be the new world champion of the World Boxing Organization in the bantamweight division.

'Cool Boy Steph' will face the New Mexico's Angelo Leo (20-0), who is the current champion, in a 12-round match.

The main event fight will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and can be seen on the Showtime starting at 9 p.m.

Fulton Jr. vs. Leo este sábado por el cinturón mundial de la OMB

Ha llegado el momento de Stephen Fulton Jr. de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

El boxeador con el récord invicto de 18 victorias ingresará al ring este sábado 23 de enero y buscará ser el nuevo campeón mundial de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo en la división de peso gallo.

'Cool Boy Steph' se enfrentará a Angelo Leo (20-0) de Nuevo México, actual campeón, en un partido de 12 asaltos.

La pelea del evento principal se llevará a cabo en el Mohegan Sun Casino en Connecticut y se podrá ver en el Showtime a partir de las 9 p.m.

