The time has come for Stephen Fulton Jr. of Philadelphia, Pensilvania.
.@coolboysteph is ready for his chance. #LeoFulton pic.twitter.com/szjKrf17GQ— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
The boxer with the undefeated record of 18 wins will enter the ring this Saturday, January 23rd and will seek to be the new world champion of the World Boxing Organization in the bantamweight division.
⏳⏳⏳@angeloxleo1 vs. @coolboysteph TOMORROW 9PM ET/6PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/rU1RNaB2VA— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
'Cool Boy Steph' will face the New Mexico's Angelo Leo (20-0), who is the current champion, in a 12-round match.
.@angeloxleo1 is locked in and prepared to defend his belt 👀 #LeoFulton pic.twitter.com/noM0VVJfgT— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
The main event fight will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and can be seen on the Showtime starting at 9 p.m.
Fulton Jr. vs. Leo este sábado por el cinturón mundial de la OMB
Ha llegado el momento de Stephen Fulton Jr. de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
.@coolboysteph is ready for his chance. #LeoFulton pic.twitter.com/szjKrf17GQ— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
El boxeador con el récord invicto de 18 victorias ingresará al ring este sábado 23 de enero y buscará ser el nuevo campeón mundial de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo en la división de peso gallo.
⏳⏳⏳@angeloxleo1 vs. @coolboysteph TOMORROW 9PM ET/6PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/rU1RNaB2VA— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
'Cool Boy Steph' se enfrentará a Angelo Leo (20-0) de Nuevo México, actual campeón, en un partido de 12 asaltos.
.@angeloxleo1 is locked in and prepared to defend his belt 👀 #LeoFulton pic.twitter.com/noM0VVJfgT— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 22, 2021
La pelea del evento principal se llevará a cabo en el Mohegan Sun Casino en Connecticut y se podrá ver en el Showtime a partir de las 9 p.m.