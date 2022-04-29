Christian Salomé de Reading supera luchas de vida para el éxito

Christian Salome subirá al cuadrilátero en la fase regional de los Guantes de Oro de Pensilvania por primera vez en su carrera el sábado 30 de abril en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Si consigue una victoria, avanzaría al campeonato estatal que sería parte del plan de Salomé de llegar ser un boxeador profesional.
El boxeo es un estilo de vida para Christian y ha pasado por altas y bajas dentro y fuera del ring.
Christian Salome will step into the ring at the regional stage of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves for the first time in his career on Saturday, April 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
If he gets a win, he would advance to the state championship which would be part of Salome's plan to become a professional boxer.
Boxing is a lifestyle for Christian and he has been through ups and downs in and out of the ring.