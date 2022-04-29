 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY...

A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest
wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire
spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative
humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent
this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10
to 15 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
fire quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

Christian Salomé de Reading supera luchas de vida para el éxito

Christian Salome subirá al cuadrilátero en la fase regional de los Guantes de Oro de Pensilvania por primera vez en su carrera el sábado 30 de abril en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

Si consigue una victoria, avanzaría al campeonato estatal que sería parte del plan de Salomé de llegar ser un boxeador profesional.

El boxeo es un estilo de vida para Christian y ha pasado por altas y bajas dentro y fuera del ring.

Christian Salome will step into the ring at the regional stage of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves for the first time in his career on Saturday, April 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If he gets a win, he would advance to the state championship which would be part of Salome's plan to become a professional boxer.

Boxing is a lifestyle for Christian and he has been through ups and downs in and out of the ring.