Condado Berks celebra final femenil de fútbol el 2 de julio

El Furor Soccer League sostendrá sus últimos partidos en la campaña femenil el sábado 2 de julio en el campo municipal Robeson en el Condado Berks.
Por el partido por el tercer lugar esta Fast FC versus Reading FC y la final será entre Diablitas y las Fenix.
Ambas finalistas se han enfrentado en una final anteriormente donde el equpo Fenix ganó.
Diablitas por su parte llegan a la final como líder del troeneo con el menor numero de goles recibidos y mayor cantidad de goles anotados.
ENGLISH:
The Furor Soccer League will hold its last games of the women's campaign on Saturday, July 2 at Robeson Municipal Field in Berks County.
For the match for third place is Fast FC versus Reading FC and the final will be between Diablitas and Las Fenix.
Both finalists have met in a championship before where the Fenix team won.
Diablitas, meanwhile, reach the final as the leader of the tournament with the fewest goals conceded and the highest number of goals scored.