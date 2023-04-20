Sin duda, uno de los combates de boxeo profesional más grandes y esperados del fin de semana del 22 de abril es el de Ryan García y Gervonta Davis.
AJ y su familia estarán allí para ver la batalla en vivo en Las Vegas.
El joven AJ apareció con García el día que fue presentado formalmente a los medios y fanáticos en Las Vegas. AJ ama el boxeo y lo practica. Pero, desafortunadamente, la leucemia también está luchando contra la leucemia, lo que le dificulta las cosas.
Pero gracias a la gente de Dream Come True en Lehigh Valley, el residente de East Stroudsburg ahora vive la vida de lo que sería ser un profesional.
Without a doubt one of the biggest and long awaited professional boxing matches happening the weekend of April 22nd is Ryan García and Gervonta Davis.
AJ and his family will be there to watch the battle live in Las Vegas.
The young AJ appeared with García the day he was formally introduced to media and fans in Las Vegas. AJ loves boxing and practiced it. But unfortunately leukemia he also is battling leukemia which makes it difficult for him.
But thanks to the people of Dream Come True in the Lehigh Valley, the East Stroudsburg resident is now living the life of what it would be like to be a professional boxer.