Conozca a los campeones de dos ligas de fútbol bajo techo en Filadelfia

ENGLISH:
The Tuzos Philadelphia Soccer League played their indoor final on the final weekend of April before the summer season begins the following weekend.
FC Nicaragua representing Central America won the championship.
The league crowned a player by the name of Cristian as the top goalscorer of the league. Nicknamed Chelito, he scored 38 goals and played for FC Catrachos.
The Tuzos Philadelphia Soccer League will begin the outdoor season on Sunday May 7th at the Saks Playground on the corner of 4th and Washington Avenue.
In another part of the city the Sofive (502) soccer league also had their indoor soccer final this past weekend.
The league had two finals in the categories A and B.
In the B category Principales Azules defeated Road Runners.
In the A category San Luis defeated Coban Imperial also in a penalty shootout.
The outdoor league is set to begin on May 12th.