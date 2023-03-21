Mike Cerminaro es el nuevo dueño de la franquicia de los Guantes de Oro de Pensilvania en la División Central.
Cerminaro no es ajeno al boxeo ya que ha sido parte de su vida durante muchos años. Ahora quiere hacer su división entre los mejores del estado.
Su enfoque principal será crear grandes espectáculos para los boxeadores y las personas que asisten.
Su primera prueba en Lehigh Valley será el 25 de marzo en la ronda semifinal de competencia. La cartelera tendrá lugar en el St. Lukes Sports Center en Whitehall, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH
Mike Cerminaro is the new franchise holder of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves in the Central Division.
Cerminaro is no stranger to boxing since it's been a part of his life for many years. He now wants to make his division among the best of the state.
His main focus will be creating great shows for the boxers and the people that attend.
His first test in the Lehigh Valley will be on March 25th in the semifinal round of competition.
The card will take place at the St. Lukes Sports Center in Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
Support your local events!