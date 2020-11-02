Nick DeLeon Toronto

Toronto FC's Nick DeLeon, left, eyes the ball as Inter Miami's Alvas Powell, right, defends during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Krisztian Nemeth anotó en el minuto 84 para darle al Columbus Crew una victoria por 2-1 sobre el Philadelphia Union el domingo.

Filadelfia (13-4-5) perdió la oportunidad de conseguir su primera corona Supporters ’Shield como campeón de la temporada regular. El Union empató con el FC Toronto más tarde el domingo cuando el club canadiense venció al Inter Miami.

La Unión tiene la ventaja de desempate sobre Toronto. A cada uno le queda un partido para el próximo domingo, con Filadelfia recibiendo a New England y Toronto jugando en los New York Red Bulls.

Nemeth anotó por primera vez desde que se unió al Crew (11-5-5) el mes pasado en su regreso a la MLS.

Artur abrió el marcador para Columbus a los 37, y Jamiro Monteiro lo empató en un penal a los 57.

