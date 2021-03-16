El miércoles, 17 de marzo a las 4 p.m. La NFL inicia oficialmente el nuevo año 2021 y los equipos estarán confirmando los rumores que se habían escuchado en las últimas semanas.
13 jugadores de los Filadelfia Eagles se convertirán en agentes libres y podrán buscar nuevos equipos.
Según fuentes, el defensa Jalen Mills firmará con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra.
ENGLISH:
On Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. The NFL officially kicks off the new year 2021 and teams will be confirming the rumors that had been heard in recent weeks.
13 Philadelphia Eagles players will become free agents and will be able to search for new teams.
According to sources, defender Jalen Mills will sign with the New England Patriots.