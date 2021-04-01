Danny García lanza nuevo programa con familia de su vida privada

El boxeador Danny García (36-3) abre las puertas de su vida privada para sus fanáticos.
El tres veces campeón del mundo formará parte de un programa de reality llamado Garcia Family Business y saldrán con él su esposa, hija, hermanas, mamá y su papá y entrenador.
Habrán nuevos episodios cada semana a partir de marzo YouTube.
ENGLISH:
Danny Garcia (36-3) opens the doors of his private life for his fans.
The three-time world champion will be part of a reality show called Garcia Family Business with his wife, daughter, sisters, mother, and of course his father and his coach.
There will be new episodes every week starting in March on YouTube.