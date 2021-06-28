You are the owner of this article.
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Western Chester, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

David Amaro de Reading consigue importante victoria en Lincoln

David Amaro de Reading, Pensilvania pisó el cuadrilátero el sábado, 26 de junio en la Universidad de Lincoln y sacó una tremenda victoria.

El evento fue organizado por straight 2-3 boxing.

