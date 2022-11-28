David Stevens (11-0) se alista para su duodécima pautado para el sábado tres de diciembre en el Yesha Ballroom en Filadelfia, Pensilvania (2308 Snyder Avenue).
El pugilista de Reading se medirá ante Christoper Booker (16-12) en una batalla de seis asaltos en el peso super mediano.
'Dinamita' Stevens ha conseguido ocho nocauts en sus 11 triunfos y la más reciente fue el 23 de julio en Dallas, Texas. Stevens necesitó dos asaltos para derrotar a Loris Barberio.
Stevens disputará su cuarta pelea del 2022 y va por su tercer nocaut consecutivo en su primera presentación en el Yesha Center.
El pugilista de 22 años de edad tuvo una pelea cancelada el 21 de octubre cuando todo estaba listo para su gran batalla ante Sean Hemphill por ShowBox New Generation en Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey.
Sin lugar a dudas que Stevens buscará emocionar a los aficionados del boxeo el sábado por la noche y mantener su invicto en pie.
Booker es un boxeador con mucha experiencia. Inició su carrera profesional en el 2015 impresionando a muchos con tres victorias por medio de nocaut.
Sin embargo, en el 2021 los resultados empezaron a cambiar.
Después de su derrota ante Andre Dirrell en julio del 2021, el pugilista no ha encontrado la formula de conseguir triunfos en sus cuatro peleas después del combate en la Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.
Booker de Filadelfia peleó por última vez en el 6 de agosto en el estado de Maryland. Cayó ante Demond Nicholson en el tercer asalto por nocaut técnico.
En papel, Stevens es el favorito para conseguir la victoria.
El evento boxístico inicia a las 7 p.m. (puertas abren a las 6pm).
Otra opción para la ver la pelea es por la plataforma bxng.
ENGLISH:
David Stevens (11-0) will step in the ring for his 12th schedule fight on Saturday, December 3 at the Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2308 Snyder Avenue).
The Reading fighter will take on Christoper Booker (16-12) in a six-round battle at super middleweight division.
'Dynamite' Stevens has scored eight knockouts in his 11 wins, most recently on July 23 in Dallas, Texas. It took Stevens two rounds to defeat Loris Barberio.
Stevens will be fighting his fourth fight of 2022 and is going for his third consecutive knockout in his first appearance at the Yesha Center.
The 22-year-old boxer had a fight canceled on October 21 as everything was set for his big fight against Sean Hemphill on ShowBox New Generation in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Without a doubt, Stevens will be looking to thrill boxing fans on Saturday night and keep his undefeated record.
Booker is a very experienced boxer. He kicked off his professional career in 2015 by impressing many with three wins by way of knockout.
However, in 2021 the results began to change.
After his loss to Andre Dirrell in July 2021, the boxer hasn't found the win formula in his four fights since the bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Booker of Philadelphia last fought on Aug. 6 in Maryland and fell to Demond Nicholson in the third round via technical knockout.
On paper, Stevens is the favorite to get the win.
The boxing event starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6pm).
Another option to watch the fight is on the bxng platform.