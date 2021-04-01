Dawejko y Jones encabezan cartelera del 3 de abril en el 2300 Arena

El dos mil trecientos arena de Filadelfia sostendrá una cartelera boxística encabezada por Joey Dawejko.
El peso pesado subirá al ring contra Joe Jones en un combate de ocho asaltos el sábado, tres de abril.
Dawejko buscará la victoria número 21 de su carrera y Jones busca salir de una racha de dos derrotas consecutivas.
Otra batalla en la cartelera será entre Mathew Gonzalez y Luis Eduardo Florez.
El boricua Gonzalez pone su récord invicto de 11 victorias sobre la mesa ante el veterano colombiano Florez que lleva más de 25 peleas en su carrera profesional.
El evento empieza a las 7 p.m. y es organizado por RDR Promotions.
ENGLISH:
The 2300 arena in Philadelphia will hold a boxing card headlined by Joey Dawejko.
The heavyweight will step into the ring against Joe Jones in an eight-round bout on Saturday, April 3.
Dawejko will be looking for the 21st victory of his career and Jones is looking to break out of a two-fight losing streak.
Another battle on the card will be between Mathew Gonzalez and Luis Eduardo Florez.
Puerto Rican Gonzalez puts his unbeaten record of 11 wins on the table against the Colombian veteran Florez who has fought more than 25 fights in his professional career.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and is organized by RDR Promotions.