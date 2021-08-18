De Reading a Las Vegas: Steven Torres con ojo de ganar el sábado

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
South Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 1215 AM EDT.

* At 910 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around
1 inch are possible.

* Flooding of some small streams and areas of poor drainage flooding
and ponding on roadways in urban areas is possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor,
Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belfast, Tatamy, and East Bangor.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 62 and 69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
North Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 1245 AM EDT.

* At 935 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall of around 1 inch
is possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hamburg, Lenhartsville, Wanamakers, New Tripoli, and Jordan Valley.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
TORNADO WATCH 447, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

CARBON                MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

CHESTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, EASTON,
JIM THORPE, READING, STROUDSBURG, AND WEST CHESTER.

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central
Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast
Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe.

* Through Thursday morning.

* Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred
will move into the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall
amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts
possible. This may lead to areas of flash flooding.

De Reading a Las Vegas: Steven Torres con ojo de ganar el sábado

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Steven Torres empacó sus cosas y viajó con su equipo a la ciudad de Las Vegas, Nevada a cara de su quinta pelea profesional.

El púgil de Reading, Pensilvania subirá al cuadrilátero el sábado ante Justin Rolfe.

La pelea formará parte de la cartelera de Manny Pacquaio y Yordenis Ugas.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National