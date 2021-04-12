El estado de Delaware cuenta con un campeón en el fútbol.
Se trata del Delaware United, un equipo amateur que acaba de ganar la Copa Edwards y Hodges el fin de semana del 10 de abril en Atlanta, Georgia.
El torneo tuvo la presencia de varios equipos de Estados Unidos.
Delaware derrotó a Chattanooga por 1-0 en la final de la competencia.
El equipo lleva un poco más de un año de existencia y cuenta con muchos jugadores del sur-este de Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
The state of Delaware has a champion in soccer.
The Delaware United, an amateur team, won the Edwards and Hodges Cup on the weekend of April 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The tournament was played by several teams from the United States.
Delaware defeated Chattanooga 1-0 in the final of the competition.
The team has been in existence for a little over a year and has many players from south-eastern Pennsylvania.