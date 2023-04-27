Mike Santos ha estado ocupado. Muy ocupado, pero disfrutando de todo lo que conlleva organizar uno de los torneos de fútbol más esperados del estado de Delaware.
Santos ha creado la Supercopa de Delaware, un torneo de dos días que alberga a algunos de los equipos amateur más grandes de los Estados Unidos.
El torneo ha ganado popularidad y también participan equipos o jugadores profesionales de diferentes países.
2023 será el tercer año que albergará el torneo en la ciudad de Georgetown, Delaware (20325 Sand Hill Rd.).
Para Santos, todo es parte de su plan. Como habló antes con 69 Deportes, siempre ha tenido la visión de crear eventos como estos. Fuera del campo, también hay muchas actividades.
Áreas de juego para niños y entretenimiento en vivo y algunas emisoras de deportes populares también han hecho su presencia en el torneo. No esperes menos para este año.
Este año se espera que el equipo campeón reciba 175 mil dólares en premios. El Real Madrid representando a Pensilvania volverá a ganar el campeonato una vez más.
La cuenta regresiva es hacia el 18 de mayo donde se llevarán a cabo los sorteos oficiales y todos los equipos sabrán quiénes serán sus oponentes cuando todo comience el 27 de mayo.
ENGLISH
Mike Santos has been busy. Very busy, but enjoying everything that comes to organizing one of the most anticipated soccer tournaments in the state of Delaware.
Santos has created the Delaware Super Cup, a two day tournament that hosts some of the biggest amateur teams across the United States. The tournament has grown in popularity that teams or profesional players from different countries also participate.
2023 will be the third year he will host the tournament in the city of Georgetown, Delaware (20325 Sand Hill Rd.).
For Santos, it's all part of his plan. As he spoke to 69 Deportes before he's always had the vision of creating events like these. Off the field, there are also many activities.
Play areas for kids and live entertainment and some popular sports broadcasters also have made their presence at the tournament. Expect nothing less for this year.
This year the championship team is expected to receive 175 thousand dollars in prizes. Real Madrid representing Pennsylvania will return to win the championship once again.
The countdown is toward May 18th where the official drawings will take place and all the teams will know who their opponents will be when it all begins on May 27.