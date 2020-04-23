Jalen Reagor
Twitter: @jalenreagor

Los Filadelfia eligieron a Jalen Reagor en la primera ronda del NFL Draft.

Reagor es del estado de Texas y tiene 21 años de edad y juega de posición de receptor abierto. El jugador jugó para la Universidad Cristiana de Texas (TCU). 

En su primer año terminó como el Jugador ofensivo del 2017. 

