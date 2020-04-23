Los Filadelfia eligieron a Jalen Reagor en la primera ronda del NFL Draft.
With the 21st pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Eagles select WR Jalen Reagor.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VjcUhUQiU4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2020
Reagor es del estado de Texas y tiene 21 años de edad y juega de posición de receptor abierto. El jugador jugó para la Universidad Cristiana de Texas (TCU).
En su primer año terminó como el Jugador ofensivo del 2017.
The @Eagles land @TCUFootball WR @jalenreagor in the first round!📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/F0qEB9638j— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020