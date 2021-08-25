Detalles del evento Alianza de Fútbol en Filadelfia

José Carbone es el encargado de organizar el evento nacional llamado Alianza de Fútbol.
Las competencias vienen a Filadelfia y el proposito es unir la comunidad por medio del fútbol y para buscar talento local para que puedan jugar en un alto nivel.
El evento será el 4 y 5 de septiember en el Complejo Deportivo United Sports en Downingtown.
La fecha límite para inscribirse es el 30 de agosto.
Para más ingrese aquí.
ENGLISH:
José Carbone is in charge of organizing a national event called Alianza de Fútbol.
The competition is coming to Philadelphia and the purpose is to unite the community through soccer and to seek local talent so they can play at a high level.
The event will be Sept. 4-5 at the United Sports Complex in Downingtown.
The deadline to register is August 30th.
For more enter here.