NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 26...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Thursday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us
alianza de fútbol

Detalles del evento Alianza de Fútbol en Filadelfia

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

José Carbone es el encargado de organizar el evento nacional llamado Alianza de Fútbol.

Las competencias vienen a Filadelfia y el proposito es unir la comunidad por medio del fútbol y para buscar talento local para que puedan jugar en un alto nivel.

El evento será el 4 y 5 de septiember en el Complejo Deportivo United Sports en Downingtown.

La fecha límite para inscribirse es el 30 de agosto.

Para más ingrese aquí.

ENGLISH: 

José Carbone is in charge of organizing a national event called Alianza de Fútbol.

The competition is coming to Philadelphia and the purpose is to unite the community through soccer and to seek local talent so they can play at a high level.

The event will be Sept. 4-5 at the United Sports Complex in Downingtown.

The deadline to register is August 30th.

For more enter here.

