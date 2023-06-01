Detalles del sábado de los 'All Stars' en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League

La primera mitad de la Liga Latinoamericana de Softbol de Allentown llega a su fin y dos equipos luchan por el primer puesto de la competencia.
Guerreros de Allentown y Team Leche PA tienen récord de 9-3.
Aquí está la lista completa
9-3 Guerreros Allentown
9-3 Equipo leche PA
7-3 #EquipoChuma
7-3 Los Bravos
4-8 Diamondbacks de Allentown
2-10 Gigantes de Allentown
2-10 Caciques de Allentown
La liga hará una pausa para celebrar su Juego de Estrellas programado para el sábado 3 de junio en Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania. Todo comienza a las 9 am con un partido entre Team Chuma y Los Bravos que fue reprogramado de antes.
11:30 am: Competencias All-Star
1 pm: República Dominicana All-Stars vs. Puerto Rico All-Stars
2-2:30 pm: Juego de estrellas de la ALSL
ENGLISH
The first half of the Allentown Latinamerican Softball League comes to an end and two teams are fighting for the top spot of competition.
Guerreros de Allentown and Team Leche PA both have a record of 9-3.
Here is the complete list
9-3 Guerreros Allentown
9-3 Team leche PA
7-3 #TeamChuma
7-3 Los Bravos
4-8 Diamondbacks de Allentown
2-10 Gigantes de Allentown
2-10 Caciques de Allentown
The league will pause to celebrate the sport with their All-Star Game scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It all begins at 9 a.m.
Before the All-Star celebration Team Chuma will face Los Bravos a game that was rescheduled from before.
11:30 am: the All-Star competitions begin.
1 pm: Dominican Republic All-Stars vs. Puerto Rico All-Stars
2-2:30pm: ALSL All Star game