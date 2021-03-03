Dieruff clasifica y todos los juegos del jueves en el torneo del Distrito 11

El martes, 2 de marzo Dieruff High School puso fin a casi 15 años de no jugar en los playoffs del Distrito 11.
Dieruff consiguió su pase a la próxima ronda tras derrotar a Pleasant Valley 49 a 45.
Los Perros Esquimales juegan nuevamente este jueves ante Northampton a las 7 p.m.
Pocono Mtn. West recibe a Emmaus a las 7:30 p.m.
Freedom visita a William Allen a las 7 p.m.
Parkland recibe a Nazareth a las 730 p.m.
Otro equipo de interés que jugará el jueves es la Escuela Charter Executive Education Academy.
El equipo de Allentown reciben a Pen Argyl a las siete de la noche en los cuartos de final en el torneo de la 3A.
El partido se podrá ver en YouTube bajo el nombre Founders Hall.
ENGLISH:
On Tuesday, March 2, Dieruff High School ended nearly 15 year drought of not playing in the District 11 playoffs.
Dieruff advanced to the next round by defeating Pleasant Valley 49-45.
The Huskies will play Northampton again this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pocono Mtn. West receives Emmaus at 7:30 p.m.
Freedom visits William Allen at 7 p.m.
Parkland welcomes Nazareth at 730 p.m.
Another team of interest that will play on Thursday is Executive Education Academy Charter School.
The Allentown team host Pen Argyl at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the 3A tournament.
The game can be seen on YouTube under the name Founders Hall.