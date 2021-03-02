La secundaria de Dieruff hizo historia el 2 de marzo.
Por primera vez desde el 2008, clasificaron a los playoffs del Distrito 11...
La escuela recibió a Pleasant Valley a 7 p.m.
Los Perros Esquimales son el séptimo mejor equipo en el torneo de la 6-A y si ganaban esa noche y jugaban el 4 de marzo ante Northampton en los octavos de final..
La última vez que Dieruff clasificó al torneo fue en el 2008.
El equipo pone fin a la sequía y de quedar en la sombra de su archi-rival de William Allen.
¿Que marcó la diferencia? Aparte del esfuerzo de los muchachos,, la escuela consiguió un nuevo entrenador cuyo nombre Marlon Randall.
ENGLISH:
Dieruff High School made history on March 2.
For the first time since 2008, they made the District 11 playoffs.
The school welcomed Pleasant Valley at 7 p.m.
The Huskies were the seventh best team in the 6-A tournament and if they won that night they would play on March 4 against Northampton in the next round.
The last time Dieruff qualified for the tournament was in 2008.
The team ends the drought of being in the shadow of their arch-rival William Allen.
What made the difference? Aside from the efforts of the boys, the school got a new coach named Marlon Randall.