Doña Juana busca éxito en softball y el negocio en Allentown

La Dominican Softball League cuenta con un equipo que lleva el nuevo nombre Doña Juana Team y es para promocionar el nuevo restaurante que esta a punto de abrir sus puertas en la ciudad de Allentown, Pensilvania.

Los jugadores en el equipo D.J.T. residen en la ciudad en el Valle Lehigh y han participado en la liga en años pasados. Pero el equipo tenía un diferente nombre.

Richie Ceballos y Rafael Ortíz son parte del cuerpo técnico del equipo y la meta es derrotar a los Titantes para levantar el trofeo deseado por muchos que juegan softball.

D.J.T. juega en el parque Roosevelt todos los domingos y el restaurante esta ubicado en la 545 Cleveland Street en Allentown, Pensivlania.

El establecimiento abrirá sus puertas oficialmente el 24 de mayo.

ENGLISH:

The Dominican Softball League has a team that bears the new name Doña Juana Team and it is to promote the new restaurant that is about to open its doors in the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Players on the D.J.T. they reside in the city in the Lehigh Valley and have participated in the league in past years. But the team had a different name.

Richie Ceballos and Rafael Ortíz are part of the team's coaching staff and the goal is to defeat the Titans to lift the trophy desired by many who play softball.

D.J.T. plays at Roosevelt Park every Sunday and the restaurant is located at 545 Cleveland Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The establishment will officially open its doors on May 24.

