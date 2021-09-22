Doc Rivers 76ers

El entrenador en jefe de los Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers, reacciona a la llamada en la cancha durante la primera mitad de un juego de baloncesto de la NBA contra los Washington Wizards, el miércoles 6 de enero de 2021, en Filadelfia. (Foto AP / Chris Szagola) Los 76ers (7-1) posiblemente enfrenten un fuerte exáman el 7 de enero por dos razones. Primero el rival y el segundo es cómo reaccionará el cuerpo tras un partido anoche.

Fue durante una entrevista con la cadena nacional ESPN. 

Los detalles en español a las 6:30 p.m. en WBPH Canal 60. 