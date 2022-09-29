El equipo Doña Juana espera al ganador del partido semifinal de este domingo para determinar la serie final y el nuevo campeón de la Liga Dominicana de Softbol.
Los dos equipos que luchan por ganar un lugar a la final son los Titanes y Alejandro Cargo Express.
Titanes es cuatro veces campeón de la muy conocida liga del Lehigh Valley.
El domingo 2 de octubre, Titanes y Alejandro C.E. comienzan a jugar a las 11 a. m. para continuar con el primer partido de la serie que tuvo que posponerse por la lluvia del domingo pasado.
El juego se reanudará 4-4 en la cuarta entrada, los Titanes estarán al bate con las bases llenas y dos outs. Alex será el bateador.
Los juegos serán de seis entradas y el ganador de dos juegos avanzará a la final.
Doña Juana avanzó a la final al derrotar a Dominicana en la serie de tres juegos.
Los partidos se disputarán en el Roosevelt Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
English:
Team Doña Juana awaits the winner of this Sunday's semifinal match to determine who will be the new champion of the Dominican Softball League.
The two teams battling to earn a spot are Titanes and Alejandro Cargo Express.
Titanes are four time champion of the very well known league in the Lehigh Valley.
On Sunday, October 2nd, Titanes and Alejandro C.E. begin play at 11 a.m. to continue the first game of the series that had to be postponed due to the rain from last Sunday.
The game will resume at 4-4 in the fourth inning, los Titanes will be at bat with bases loaded and two outs. Alex will be the batter.
The games will be six innings and the winner of two games will advance to the final.
Doña Juana advanced to the final by defeating Dominicana in the three game series. The games will be played at Roosevelt Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.