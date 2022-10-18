Dominicana SL: ¡Titanes campeón 2022! Conquista su 5to campeonato

Los fanáticos hicieron su presencia para un juego muy duro y apretado en Roosvelt Park cuando Doña Juana buscaba ganar su primer campeonato contra los Titanes en la Liga Dominicana de Softbol en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Los Titanes buscaban su 5° campeonato consecutivo.
La serie de tres juegos tuvo a Doña Juana ganando el primer juego. En el segundo juego, Doña Juana tuvo dificultad para derrotar a Titanes. Tanto, de hecho, que el juego se fue a entradas extra.
Los Titanes lograron la carrera ganadora para ganar 7-6 y forzar un tercer juego.
En el partido final, los Titanes tomaron el control del juego en la segunda entrada cuando Alberto García golpeó la pelota al outfield y se anotaron dos carreras.
En la tercera entrada, los Titanes anotarían tres carreras para subir el marcador a 5-0.
Doña Juana estaría en el tablero en la quinta entrada ganando su primera carrera del juego, 5-1.
Titanes terminaría ganando el partido 9-3.
“Agradezco a los dos equipos finalistas porque ha sido la mejor final que se ha visto en toda la historia de la liga”, dijo Francisco Castillo presidente de la liga.
Joel Durán de Titanes pasaría a ganar el MVP y mejor lanzador de la liga. “Los muchachos me ayudaron mucho en el bateo y la defensa y no solo en el lanzamiento. Siempre sigo luchando, me gusta lanzar y dar lo mejor de mí en el campo”.
ENGLISH:
The fans made their presence for a very tough and tight game at Roosvelt Park as Doña Juana looked to win it's first championship against los Titanes in the Dominicana Softball League in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Los Titanes looked for their 5th consecutive championship.
The three game series had Doña Juana winning the first game. In the second game, Doña Juana had difficulty defeated Titanes. So much in fact, that the game went into extra innings.
Los Titanes earned the winning run to win 7-6 and force a third game.
In the final match, los Titanes took control of the game in the second inning when Alberto García would hit the ball in the the outfield and two runs would score.
In the third inning, los Titanes would score three runs to up the scoreboard to 5-0.
Doña Juana would be on the board in the 5th inning earning their first run of the game, 5-1.
Titanes would end up winning the game 9-3.
"I thank the two finalist teams because it was the best final that has been seen in the entire history of the league," said Francisco Castillo president of the league.
Joel Durán of Titanes would go on to win the MVP and best pitcher of the league. "The guys helped me a lot with hitting and defense and not just pitching. I always keep fighting, I like to pitch and do my best on the field", said Durán after the game.