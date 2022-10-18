Dominicana SL: ¡Titanes campeón 2022! Conquista su 5to campeonato

NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. The Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 9:00 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold. &&