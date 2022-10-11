La serie de campeonato de la Liga Dominicana de Softbol está lista con dos equipos que buscan levantar el trofeo en Allentown, Pensilvania.
El equipo Doña Juana se enfrentará al cuatro veces campeón defensor Los Titanes en una serie de tres juegos el domingo 16 de octubre a partir de las 10 a.m.
Las finales se llevarán a cabo en Roosevelt Park.
El equipo Doña Juana que lleva el nombre de un restaurante en Allentown había clasificado a la final al derrotar a Dominicana en la ronda semifinal a fines de septiembre y tuvo que esperar al ganador entre Titanes y Alejandro Cargo Express.
Pero las fuertes lluvias postergaron el Titanes-A.C.E. juego el 2 de octubre llevándolo al domingo 9 de octubre.
Doña Juana ingresa por primera vez a la etapa final del torneo y Titanes buscará su quinto campeonato consecutivo.
ENGLISH:
The championship series of the Dominicana Softball League is all set with two teams looking to lift the trophy in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Team Doña Juana will face four time defending champion los Titanes in a three game series on Sunday October 16th starting at 10 a.m.
The finals will take place at Roosevelt Park.
Team Doña Juana which bears the name of a restaurant in Allentown had qualified to the final by defeating Dominicana in the semifinal round at the end of September and had to wait for the winner between Titanes and Alejandro Cargo Express.
But the heavy rains postponed the Titanes-A.C.E. game on october 2nd taking it to Sunday October 9th.
Doña Juana enters the final stage of the tournament for the first time and Titanes will look for their fifth consecutive championship.