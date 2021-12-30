Dominicano Diohnny Ruiz premiado como uno de los mejores de Pensilvania

Diohnny Ruíz será recordado para siempre por ser uno de los líderes del equipo de fútbol americano de Hamburg High School.
El corredor fue una fuerza letal en su último año de secundaria, ya que estableció un récord escolar de 1,332 y personal 2,671.
Anotó 21 touchdowns para el equipo (126 puntos) y ayudó al programa a ganar su primera juego de playoffs en el Distrito 3.
Con su gran juego ofensivo, fue elegido en el equipo All-State 3A.
Ruíz viene de raíces dominicanas y buscará ser una fuerza si continúa practicando su amado deporte.
En la categoría 5A, Nicholas Singleton fue elegido para el equipo All-State y Jugador del año.
El destacado miembro de la Escuela Governor Mifflin jugará para Penn State University.
Singleton corrió para 2,059 yardas en 2021.
Recibió muchos premios por su juego, que incluye al Jugador Nacional del Año.
ENGLISH
Diohnny Ruíz will forever be remembered for being one of the leaders of the Hamburg High School football team.
The running back was a lethal force in his final year of High School as he set a school record of 1,332 and personal 2,671.
He scored 21 touchdowns for the team (126 points) and helped the program win its first win in a playoff game in District 3.
With his great offensive play, he was chosen on the All-State 3A team.
Ruíz comes from Dominican roots and will look to be a force if he continues to play his beloved sport.
In the 5A category, Nicholas Singleton was chosen to the All-State team and Player of the Year.
The Governor Mifflin standout will play for Penn State University.
Singleton rushed for 2,059 yards in 2021.
He received many awards for his play which includes the nations player of the year.
