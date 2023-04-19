Eric Martínez es un joven boxeador aficionado que ha visto los frutos de su arduo trabajo en los entrenamientos.
El boxeador de Reading, Pensilvania, ha viajado por todo el país donde ha participado en varios eventos que incluyen los Guantes de Oro.
Este sábado el boxeador del Star City Gym tendrá la oportunidad de llegar al escenario nacional de los Guantes de Oro en los campeonatos de Pensilvania.
Martínez subirá al ring el sábado para enfrentarse a un muy duro Danny Bodish en la división de las 125 libras.
La final estatal será en Teamsters Local 249 Banquet Hall en Lawrenceville (Pa. 16929)
ENGLISH
Eric Martínez is a young amateur boxer who has seen the fruits of his hard work in training.
The Reading, Pennsylvania boxer has traveled around the nation where he's participated in various events which include the Golden Gloves.
This Saturday the Star City Gym boxer will have an opportunity to reach the national stage of the Golden Gloves in the Pennsylvania championships.
Martinez will step in the ring on Saturday to face a very tough Danny Bodish in the 125 pound division.
The state final will be at Teamsters Local 249 Banquet Hall, Lawrenceville, PA 16929