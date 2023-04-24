Dos boxeadores del Star City Boxing Gym en Reading representarán al estado de Pensilvania en el torneo nacional Golden Gloves en mayo.
Los boxeadores son Eric Martínez y Maximilliano Baez III. Martínez compitió en el campeonato estatal el sábado donde ganó por decisión.
Báez III, por otro lado, no compitió y automáticamente avanzó al torneo nacional.
Los Guantes de Oro celebrarán 100 años y por primera vez se llevarán a cabo en Pensilvania en el Casino Harrah's en Chester, Pensilvania.
¡Apoyen a sus boxeadores locales!
Hoy estaré hablando de: @ReadingRoyals @ReadingFightins @losphillies @FilaUnion @Sixers_Espanol Y 2 #boxeadores de @cityreadingpa en la fase nacional de los #GoldenGloves— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) April 24, 2023
Two boxers from Star City Boxing Gym in Reading will be representing the state of Pennsylvania in the Golden Gloves national tournament in May.
The boxers are Eric Martínez and Maximilliano Baez III. Martínez competed in the state championship on Saturday where he won by decision.
Baez III on the other hand did not compete and automatically advance to the national tournament.
The Golden Gloves will be celebrating 100 years and for the first time will be held time in Pennsylvania at the Harrah's Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Support your local boxers!