NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY MAY 12...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Dos eventos de Artes Marciales Mixtas profesionales el 12 de mayo en Filadelfia y Atlantic City

  • 0
Morales vs Ross MMA

Dos eventos de Artes Marciales Mixtas se llevarán a cabo el viernes 12 de mayo para el deleite de los fanáticos de la lucha.

En Filadelfia, el Sheet Metal Union Hall albergará Art of War Cage Fightin 29.

Art of War event MMA

Las mejores peleas serán entre Manny Morales y Jeremy Post en las 170 libras, tres rondas de 5 minutos.

Por el Campeonato de las 165 Libras será la batalla de los invictos entre Chase Moeller (3-0) vs. Isaiah Herring (3-0).

El evento comienza a las 7 p.m. y para más clic aquí.

En Atlantic City, el Tropicana albergará Ring of Combat 80.

Ring of Combat

La pelea cumbre será entre Armando Gjetji (6-3) vs. Darius Estell (7-4).

Las peleas prometen ser emocionante para el amante de las Artes Marciales Mixtas. 

Si asiste el evento envíe fotos o videos a deportes@wfmz.com para que salgan en la televisión. 

ROC realizó su pesaje en Facebook y puede verlo a continuación.

El evento comienza a las 7:00 p. m. y haga clic aquí para obtener más información.

ENGLISH:

Two Mixed Martial Arts events are taking place on Friday May 12th for the delight of fightin fans.

In Philadelphia, the Sheet Metal Union Hall will host Art of War Cage Fightin 29.

The top fights will be between Manny Morales and Jeremy Post at the 170 lbs, three 5 minute rounds.

For the 165 Pound Championship will be the battle of the undefeateds between Chase Moeller (3-0) vs. Isaiah Herring (3-0).

The event starts at 7 p.m.

In Atlantic City, the Tropicana will host Ring of Combat 80.

The top fight will be between Armando Gjetji (6-3) vs. Darius Estell (7-4).

ROC held their weigh in on Facebook and you can see it below.

Te event begins at 7p.m.

