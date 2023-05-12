Dos eventos de Artes Marciales Mixtas profesionales el 12 de mayo en Filadelfia y Atlantic City

Dos eventos de Artes Marciales Mixtas se llevarán a cabo el viernes 12 de mayo para el deleite de los fanáticos de la lucha.
En Filadelfia, el Sheet Metal Union Hall albergará Art of War Cage Fightin 29.
Las mejores peleas serán entre Manny Morales y Jeremy Post en las 170 libras, tres rondas de 5 minutos.
Por el Campeonato de las 165 Libras será la batalla de los invictos entre Chase Moeller (3-0) vs. Isaiah Herring (3-0).
El evento comienza a las 7 p.m. y para más clic aquí.
En Atlantic City, el Tropicana albergará Ring of Combat 80.
La pelea cumbre será entre Armando Gjetji (6-3) vs. Darius Estell (7-4).
Las peleas prometen ser emocionante para el amante de las Artes Marciales Mixtas.
Si asiste el evento envíe fotos o videos a deportes@wfmz.com para que salgan en la televisión.
ROC realizó su pesaje en Facebook y puede verlo a continuación.
El evento comienza a las 7:00 p. m. y haga clic aquí para obtener más información.
ENGLISH:
Two Mixed Martial Arts events are taking place on Friday May 12th for the delight of fightin fans.
In Philadelphia, the Sheet Metal Union Hall will host Art of War Cage Fightin 29.
The top fights will be between Manny Morales and Jeremy Post at the 170 lbs, three 5 minute rounds.
For the 165 Pound Championship will be the battle of the undefeateds between Chase Moeller (3-0) vs. Isaiah Herring (3-0).
The event starts at 7 p.m.
In Atlantic City, the Tropicana will host Ring of Combat 80.
The top fight will be between Armando Gjetji (6-3) vs. Darius Estell (7-4).
ROC held their weigh in on Facebook and you can see it below.
Te event begins at 7p.m.