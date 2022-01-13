McDonald's All American Games

Dos jugadores de baloncesto de Lehigh Valley High School están nominados para jugar en uno de los juegos más importantes de la nación en 2022.

Tyson Thomas y Jeremiah Bembry se encuentran entre los más de 700 jugadores de baloncesto del McDonald's All American Game.

Thomas juega para Allentown Central Catholic y Bembry juega para Executive Education Academy Charter School.

Los 24 jugadores seleccionados para jugar en los McDonald's All American Games 2022 se revelarán el martes 25 de enero de 2022 en "NBA Today" de ESPN entre las 3 y 4 p.m.

Los fanáticos podrán sintonizar el McDonald's All American Boys Game en ESPN a las 9 p.m. el martes 29 de marzo.

Two Lehigh Valley High School basketball players are nominated to play in one of the biggest games in the nation in 2022.

Tyson Thomas and Jeremiah Bembry are among more than 700 basketballers for the McDonald's All American Game.

Thomas plays for Allentown Central Catholic and Bembry plays for Executive Education Academy Charter School.

The 24 players selected to play in the 2022 McDonald's All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, January 25, 2022, on ESPN's "NBA Today" between 3-4 p.m.

Fans will be able to tune in to the McDonald's All American Boys Game on ESPN at 9 p.m. on Tuesday March 29.

