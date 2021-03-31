You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Probando su suerte

Dos jugadores de Allentown United FC en México con equipo profesional

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Dos jugadores del Allentown United Fútbol Club se encuentran en México intentando de formar parte de un equipo profesional.

Los jugadores Lloyd Talhah Netherlin y Sammy Abiles entrenan con el Club Arrocero Cuautla, en el estado de Morelos.

Los futbolistas llegaron a México el domingo, 28 de marzo y se quedarán de tres a cuatro meses.

El equipo mexicano forma parte de la Serie B de la Liga Premier de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol.

El Allentown United participa en la liga UPSL.

ENGLISH:

Two Allentown United Fútbol Club players are in Mexico trying to be part of a professional team.

Players Lloyd Talhah Netherlin and Sammy Abiles train with Club Arrocero Cuautla, in the state of Morelos.

The footballers arrived in Mexico on Sunday, March 28 and will stay for three to four months.

The Mexican team is part of the Serie B of the Premier League of the Mexican Football Federation.

Allentown United participates in the UPSL league.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic