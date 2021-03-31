Dos jugadores de Allentown United FC en México con equipo profesional

Dos jugadores del Allentown United Fútbol Club se encuentran en México intentando de formar parte de un equipo profesional.
Los jugadores Lloyd Talhah Netherlin y Sammy Abiles entrenan con el Club Arrocero Cuautla, en el estado de Morelos.
Los futbolistas llegaron a México el domingo, 28 de marzo y se quedarán de tres a cuatro meses.
El equipo mexicano forma parte de la Serie B de la Liga Premier de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol.
El Allentown United participa en la liga UPSL.
ENGLISH:
Two Allentown United Fútbol Club players are in Mexico trying to be part of a professional team.
Players Lloyd Talhah Netherlin and Sammy Abiles train with Club Arrocero Cuautla, in the state of Morelos.
The footballers arrived in Mexico on Sunday, March 28 and will stay for three to four months.
The Mexican team is part of the Serie B of the Premier League of the Mexican Football Federation.
Allentown United participates in the UPSL league.