East Penn Raiders cambian de lugar para sus pruebas el 29 de abril

El 29 de abril será un día importante para el equipo de fútbol americano semiprofesional East Penn Raiders, ya que comienzan a buscar nuevos jugadores para la temporada 2023.
Los Raiders cambiaron de lugar para su prueba abierta debido al clima que se esperaba para el sábado. El equipo anunció que la prueba será en el Centro Deportivo Saint Lukes en Whitehall. La dirección es 3321-3323 7th st. Whitehall, Pensilvania 18052.
Las pruebas comienzan a las 4 p.m. y hay un costo de 25 dólares para registrarse.
Los Raiders han tenido temporadas exitosas en el pasado al avanzar a los playoffs y el equipo ayuda a los jugadores a llevar su talento al siguiente nivel en el fútbol americano.
Esta temporada el equipo será parte de una nueva liga llamada La Liga de Todas las Ligas. El inicio previsto de la temporada es el 22 de julio.
April 29th will be an important day for the East Penn Raiders semiprofessional football team as they begin to search for new players for the 2023 season.
The Raiders changed venue for their open tryout because of the incoming weather expected on Saturday. The team announced the tryout will be at the Saint Lukes Sports Center in Whitehall. The address is 3321-3323 7th st. Whitehall, PA 18052.
Tryouts begin at 4 p.m. and there's a cost of 25 dollars to register.
The Raiders have had successful seasons in the past advancing to the playoffs and the team helps players take their talents to the next level in football.
This season the team will be a part of a new league called The League of All Leagues. The expected start of the season is on July 22nd.