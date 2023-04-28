El BKFC (Campeonato de Lucha Bareknuckle) se llevará a cabo en el 1st Bank Center en Denver Colorado el sábado 29 de abril y un ex peleador de la UFC hará su debut.
Eddie Alvarez de Filadelfia, Pensilvania se enfrentará al ex retador al título de peso pluma de UFC Chad Mendes. Álvarez, conocido como el "Rey subterráneo", registró un impresionante récord de 30-8 en el mundo de las artes marciales mixtas.
Su carrera lo ha llevado por todo el mundo. Ahora se enfrenta a "Money" Chad Mendes, quien ha tenido un récord de 18-5 en la AMM.
Álvarez y Mendes disputarán la pelea co-principal de la noche bajo la batalla estelar de Mike Perry y Luke Rockhold.
Aquí están los resultados del pesaje que tuvo lugar el viernes.
Mike Perry 184.2, Lucas Rockhold 185.4
Eddie Álvarez 165, Chad Mendes 166
(C) Christine Ferea 124.3, Bec Rawlings 124.4
Por el título mundial de peso mosca femenino de BKFC
Josh Copeland 272, Ben Rothwell 287
Chris Camozzi 204.8, Dan Spohn 203.2
Brandon Girtz 165.8, Christian Torres 164.7
Mike Alvarado 153.7, James Brown 154.1
Khortni Kamyron 141, Gabrielle Roman 139.4
Tarjeta preliminar BKFC 41 (8 p. m. ET / 5 p. m. PT)
Marcus Edwards 175.8, Jay Jackson 175.6
Dillon Winemiller 188.2, Mateo Maestas 183.2
Mitch Seybold 154.8, Jack Willoughby 154.7
El evento comenzará a las 9 p. m. y los detalles para ver la pelea lo podrás encontrar aquí.
BKFC fue fundada en 2018 por David Feldman.
BKFC (Bareknuckle Fighting Championship) is set to take place at the 1st Bank Center in Denver Colorado on Saturday April 29th and a former UFC fighter from Philadelphia will make his debut.
Eddie Alvarez will face former UFC featherweight title challanger Chad Mendes. Alvarez known as the "Underground King" posted an impressive 30-8 record in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
His career has taken him all around the world. Now he's taking on "Money" Chad Mendes who's had an 18-5 record.
Alvarez and Mendes will fight the Co-Main event fight of the night under Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.
Here are the weigh-in results that took place on Friday.
Mike Perry 184.2, Luke Rockhold 185.4
Eddie Alvarez 165, Chad Mendes 166
(C) Christine Ferea 124.3, Bec Rawlings 124.4
For BKFC World Women’s Flyweight Title
Josh Copeland 272, Ben Rothwell 287
Chris Camozzi 204.8, Dan Spohn 203.2
Brandon Girtz 165.8, Christian Torres 164.7
Mike Alvarado 153.7, James Brown 154.1
Khortni Kamyron 141, Gabrielle Roman 139.4
BKFC 41 Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
Marcus Edwards 175.8, Jay Jackson 175.6
Dillon Winemiller 188.2, Matthew Maestas 183.2
Mitch Seybold 154.8, Jack Willoughby 154.7
The event will begin at 9 pm and to watch click here.
BKFC was founded in 2018 by David Feldman.