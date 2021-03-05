Edgar Cortés de Nueva Jersey buscará séptima victoria el 6 de marzo

Todo esta listo para la cartelera que se llevará a cabo el sábado, 6 de marazo en el Complejo Sportsflex en Feasterville, Pensilvania.
Shinard Bunch y Cameron Krael encabezan el evento de seis peleas que arranca a las siete de la noche.
Fanáticos podrán asistir las peleas o lo podrá ver por internet en flosports.
Entre los latinos, Edgar Cortés buscará su séptima victoria como profesional.
El residente de Millville se medirá ante Michael Stoute en un combate de seis asaltos en el peso gallo.
ENGLISH:
Everything is ready for the card that will take place on Saturday, March 6 at the Sportsflex in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.
Shinard Bunch and Cameron Krael headline the six-fight event that kicks off at 7:00 p.m.
Fans can watch the fights or watch it online on flosports.
Among the Latinos, Edgar Cortés will seek his seventh victory as a professional.
The Millville resident will face Michael Stoute in a six-round bout at bantamweight.