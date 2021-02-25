Joe Girardi, manager de los Phillies de Filadelfia anunció el 24 de febrero que Iván Nova será el abridor del equipo en el primer juego de Spring Training contra los Detriot Tigers.
El partido se jugará el domingo 28 de febrero a las 1:05 p.m.
Nova tendrá la oportunidad de lucirse ante el cuerpo técnico. Firmó un contrato de ligas menores con los Filis en enero con una invitación a los entrenamientos de primavera.
Nova tendrá que dar lo mejor de sí mismo contra su ex equipo en el que jugó en 2020.
ENGLISH:
Joe Girardi, manager of the Philadelphia Philles announced on February 24th that Iván Nova will be the starting pitcher for the team in their first game of Spring Training against the Detriot Tigers.
The game will be played on Sunday Febraruy 28 at 1:05 p.m.
Nova will have his opportunity to show himself off to the coaching staff. He signed a Minor League contract with the Phillies in January with an invitation to Spring Training.
Nova will have to show his best against his former team which he played for in 2020.