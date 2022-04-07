El dominicano que intentará eliminar la ofensiva de los Phillies

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey...Gloucester and
Salem. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh,
Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 946 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.50 inches of rain have
fallen. There are also flood warnings in effect for the East
Branch Brandywine Creek and Perkiomen Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Wilmington, Newark, West
Chester, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, and Lansdale.
- This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2.
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15.
Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and
349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon,
Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 955 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks,
Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, and
Hellertown.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and
314.
Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 97.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks
County, the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and parts of northern,
central and southwestern New Jersey.

* WHEN...Until 2:00 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move
through our region into early tonight. Rainfall totals for
the entire day should range generally from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
However, locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you live in flood prone area, be sure to remain alert in case a
flood warning is issued.

&&

El dominicano que intentará eliminar la ofensiva de los Phillies

  • Comments

El dominicano Frankie Montas tendrá la tarea de hundir la ofensiva de los Filis en el primer partido de la temporada regular el 8 de abril en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

En el 2021 el pelotero de Sainagua, República Dominicana ponchó a 207 bateadores en 187 entradas y fue considerado entre los mejores lanzadores en la Liga Americana.

Su tarea no será fácil ya que Filadelfia viene con una fuerte artilleria de jugadores con hambre de pegar jonrones.

Bryce Harper encabeza la lista de 28 miembros presentados hoy por los Filis para el primer juego que arranca a las 3:05 p.m. en el Citizens Bank Park.

Hay 11 jugadores que han participado en el Juego de las Estrellas de las Ligas Mayores.

A pesar que 12 de los 28 miembros han aparecido en los playoffs la franquicia no ha llegado a esa fase en los últimos 10 años.

Lanzdores (15): Zurdos – José Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Damon Jones, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez. Derecha – Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Jeurys Familia, Kyle Gibson, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Receptores (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielder (6): Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Bryson Stott.

Jardineros (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

ENGLISH:

Frankie Montas will be tasked with sinking the Phillies offense in the regular season opener on April 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 2021, the player from Sainagua, Dominican Republic struck out 207 batters in 187 innings and was considered among the best pitchers in the American League.

His test won't be easy as Philly comes with a strong artillery of players hungry for home runs.

Bryce Harper leads the 28-member roster unveiled by the Phillies on Thursday for the first game that kicks off at 3:05 pm at Citizens Bank Park.

There are 11 players who have participated in the Major League All-Star Game.

Although 12 of the 28 members have appeared in the playoffs, the franchise has not reached that stage in the last 10 years.

Pitchers (15): Lefties – José Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Damon Jones, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez. Right – Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Jeurys Familia, Kyle Gibson, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielder (6): Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Bryson Stott.

Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.