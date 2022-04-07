El dominicano que intentará eliminar la ofensiva de los Phillies

El dominicano Frankie Montas tendrá la tarea de hundir la ofensiva de los Filis en el primer partido de la temporada regular el 8 de abril en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
En el 2021 el pelotero de Sainagua, República Dominicana ponchó a 207 bateadores en 187 entradas y fue considerado entre los mejores lanzadores en la Liga Americana.
Su tarea no será fácil ya que Filadelfia viene con una fuerte artilleria de jugadores con hambre de pegar jonrones.
Bryce Harper encabeza la lista de 28 miembros presentados hoy por los Filis para el primer juego que arranca a las 3:05 p.m. en el Citizens Bank Park.
Hay 11 jugadores que han participado en el Juego de las Estrellas de las Ligas Mayores.
A pesar que 12 de los 28 miembros han aparecido en los playoffs la franquicia no ha llegado a esa fase en los últimos 10 años.
Lanzdores (15): Zurdos – José Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Damon Jones, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez. Derecha – Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Jeurys Familia, Kyle Gibson, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.
Receptores (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.
Infielder (6): Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Bryson Stott.
Jardineros (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.
ENGLISH:
Frankie Montas will be tasked with sinking the Phillies offense in the regular season opener on April 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In 2021, the player from Sainagua, Dominican Republic struck out 207 batters in 187 innings and was considered among the best pitchers in the American League.
His test won't be easy as Philly comes with a strong artillery of players hungry for home runs.
Bryce Harper leads the 28-member roster unveiled by the Phillies on Thursday for the first game that kicks off at 3:05 pm at Citizens Bank Park.
There are 11 players who have participated in the Major League All-Star Game.
Although 12 of the 28 members have appeared in the playoffs, the franchise has not reached that stage in the last 10 years.
Pitchers (15): Lefties – José Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Damon Jones, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez. Right – Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Jeurys Familia, Kyle Gibson, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.
Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.
Infielder (6): Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Bryson Stott.
Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.